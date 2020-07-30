The Board of Directors of Batory Foods, a national distributor of commodity and specialty food ingredients, has appointed Vince Pinneri to the position of president and member of the Executive Team, effective August 31st, 2020. Mr. Pinneri will succeed Ron Friedman, who has led the Company since 2014. Mr. Friedman will remain the Company’s chief executive officer and managing shareholder.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Pinneri was executive vice president of Batory’s Specialty Ingredients business, during which time he led the Company’s market expansion. For five years prior to joining Batory Foods, Mr. Pinneri was the SVP & general manager of the Specialty Foods Division at Tate & Lyle, a global provider of food & beverage ingredients & solutions. Early in his career, Vince gathered almost 30 years of industry experience with the Coca-Cola Company holding many general management and strategic roles across the globe, including Brazil, Germany, Australia, North America, Asia, and Pacific Islands.

Chairman of the Board Abel Friedman said: “We couldn’t be more excited about the transformation Batory will make under Vince’s leadership. His ability to lead organizational change and drive value is unparalleled.”