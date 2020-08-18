A statement from PSSI:

IN MEMORIAM: AMY LOWE (1971–2020)

It is with great sadness that I must share the passing of our beloved colleague Amy Lowe, executive vice president for PSSI. She and her husband, Scott, were involved in a tragic plane crash near Osage Beach, Missouri. This is obviously a huge shock for our entire team. Those who worked closely with Amy knew what an inspirational leader she was. She was a rock of nurturing support as a key member of our senior leadership team. Amy left a positive impact on everyone she encountered internally and externally. She had the confidence to ask the right questions and her strategic thinking led to many successful initiatives for our company. She believed in her PSSI teams wholeheartedly and always looked for ways to help them grow and advance within the company. Amy’s vision for PSSI and the PSSI family was truly inspiring and she leaves behind a strong legacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with Amy and Scott’s entire family, including their two children. She will be greatly missed.

Dan Taft, President and CEO