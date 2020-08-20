This summer, many travel plans were understandably cancelled or significantly limited due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Tim Hortons U.S. is giving Americans the iconic taste of Canada, with a free coffee and doughnut as a small gesture to say sorry you weren’t able to take the Canadian vacation you had hoped for.

Beginning today through August 31, 2020, Tim Hortons U.S. is offering guests who missed out on their Canadian vacation, the opportunity to receive a free medium, hot or iced coffee and a doughnut, including the newly launched Dream Donuts, available through the Tim Hortons app.

“Tim Hortons owners want to bring a little bit of Canada to our guests who weren’t able to make their trip North this summer. It’s our way to share a small taste of our Canadian heritage,” offered Ricardo Azevedo, regional president of Tim Hortons U.S.

To enjoy a little taste of Canada, guests based in the U.S. can submit their trip cancellation story to TimsUS@timhortons.com using the email address associated with their Tims Rewards account. The free coffee and doughnut offer will be added to their account on the Tim Hortons app once the email is reviewed and their account is verified. This offer is valid at participating U.S. restaurants only and is limited to the first 10,000 responses received.