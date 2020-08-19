The American Bakers Association (ABA), will celebrate the bread community in partnership with the Tiptree World Bread Award Heroes. The 2020 awards will recognize the people behind the baked goods: the bakers, millers, farmers and others in the industry who are going above and beyond to help their community.

“Bakery has a rich history in America, as both a staple in the American diet and as a multi-billion dollar industry” said Katie Juhl, marketing and communications director at ABA. “We are excited to recognize and celebrate the generosity of those in baking community who have stepped up during these challenging times.

Submit a story of a Bread Hero’s impact on their community, their reach, how they have innovated, their generosity of spirit or their care for the wellbeing of others.

There will be regional Bread Hero USA winners and one Overall Winner of the title ‘Tiptree World Bread Awards Hero USA supported by the American Bakers Association 2020.’ All winners will be announced during an Online Awards Evening on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Watch an interview with Tiptree World Bread Awards Director, Caroline Kenyon and Robb MacKie, President and CEO of the American Bakers Association about what the Bread Heroes 2020 campaign means to him.

Submit a nomination here. Submissions close Sunday, October 8, 2020.

Follow the World Bread Awards USA on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @breadawardsUSA.



