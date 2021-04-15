Care and consideration for others is now, unarguably, at the heart of what it means to be a good citizen. Nothing demonstrates this more than the Bread Heroes campaign by Tiptree World Bread Awards Heroes USA supported by the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE). Building on last year’s great success, the Tiptree World Bread Awards are once again celebrating the USA’s Bread Heroes.

Caroline Kenyon, founder of the Awards, said, "Our Bread Heroes campaign, launched at the start of the pandemic, has touched a chord in a way that we could never have imagined. These wonderful people, the length and breadth of the United States, have been holding a strained and isolated society together, working punishing hours, under great pressure, but always putting the welfare of others before their own. It is a huge privilege to be able to celebrate them and we very much look forward to reading the humbling and moving nominations."

The Awards are looking for stories that show the nominated Bread Hero's impact on their community, their reach, how they may have innovated, their generosity of spirit and their care for the wellbeing of others.

There will be five regional Bread Hero winners, and, as an exciting addition for 2021, there will be a selection of special awards. These include the Tiptree Outstanding Achievement Award, IBIE Innovation Award, Dream Team, Home Baker Bread Hero, and Sustainability Hero.

This year’s illustrious judging panel is chaired by Stephen Hallam, Master Baker and Brand Ambassador for Dickinson & Morris. Judges include Zachary Golper, baker, James Beard Foundation Award nominee, Bien Cuit.

Nominations for Tiptree World Bread Awards Heroes supported by IBIE are to be submitted via the website. Nominations are free and can be made by the nominee themselves or by a third party.

Do you know a Bread Hero? Submit your nomination for free here. Submissions close Sunday October 3, 2021 (ET).