Company: Angelina Bakery

Website: www.angelinabakery.com

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Not in New York City? Not a problem, Angelina Bakery has joined the Goldbelly community.

You can now order the famous and acclaimed traditional must-try pastries and savory favorites with the click of a finger.

Angelina Bakery, which in little over a year opened two locations throughout the City of New York, has been serving up timeless Italian classics with a unique Asian twist, representing the owner’s Korean – Italian background.

Thanks to this one-of-a-kind partnership, clients nationwide will be able to order, from a vast menu, all their favorite Angelina Bakery products. From sweet tooth Croissants (Nutella, Pain Au Chocolat, Rasberry, Almond or Plain), to Nutella, Custard Cream, Pistachio and Strawberry Bombolones (Italian filled doughnut). For the savory lovers instead a vast selection of Croissant Sandwiches filled with Ham, Bacon Egg & Cheese, Turkey or Prosciutto, or Angelina’s traditional Pizza topped with Spicy Salami, Egg & Spinach, Ham & Cheese or Margherita.

All these mouthwatering products will be available for a 24 to 48 hours shipping and delivery all over the United States. They will arrive frozen and pre-baked; allowing for customers to easily savor. Order prices will range from $40-$145.

Angelina’s baked goods have been acclaimed by celebrity chefs like David Burke and Jean-Georges Vongerichten and many renowned magazines and newspapers like The New York Times that described it “So Nice, You’ll Eat It Twice.”

Don’t let the opportunity to drool over first-rate desserts slip away.

To discover all Angelina Bakery delicacies, visit www.angelinabakery.com.

To order, visit https://www.goldbelly.com/angelina-bakery and have your favorite products delivered right to your front door.