Sokol Custom Food Ingredients, a family-owned company that has been developing custom food formulations for 125 years, now also offers custom pouching capabilities. This technology provides a multitude of benefits and cost savings to food manufacturers.

“Custom pouches afford products a wide spectrum of protection and offer significant savings for manufacturers,” said Shannon Pimmel, marketing manager, Sokol. “The flexibility of plastic, aluminum, and other supportive materials means that there is no wasted space in your packaging. Reduced weight of finished products shrinks transportation costs and reduces fuel emissions. This type of industrial-scale packaging protects the shelf life of your product and increases ease of handling.”

Sokol custom pouches are great for sauces, nut butters, hand sanitizers and more. Options include:

Fill weights from 2 oz. up to 8 lb.

3- or 4-sided pouches

Tear notch or pour spout

Clear PET, metalized nylon, foil and pre-printed

Custom print film with a short lead time

Find out more about Sokol’s custom pouching, or their line of sweet to savory sauces and other custom ingredient solutions for the foodservice and retail industries, by visiting: https://www.sokolcustomfoods.com.