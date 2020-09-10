Company: Loacker

Website: www.loackerusa.com

Available: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99-$5.99

Product Snapshot: The award-winning Gran Pasticceria Tortina Triple Dark launched this year and is the latest addition to Loacker’s quality line of products. The Tortina Triple Dark is an indulgent blend of light, crispy cocoa wafers, the finest hazelnut cream and a smooth cocoa-cream core, enrobed in decadent dark chocolate. Staying true to the brand’s better-for-you values, the Tortina Triple Dark has no added colors, artificial flavorings, preservatives, or hydrogenated fats.

The Gran Pasticceria Tortina Triple Dark recently won a Gold sofi New Product Award in the Cookies & Snack category.

“We are honored to win yet another sofi Award,” says TJ Rooney, President, Loacker USA. “This is a testament to Loacker’s on-going commitment to provide quality baked goods, while using only the finest ingredients and artisan craftmanship.”

Loacker products, including the award-winning Gran Pasticceria Tortina Triple Dark, are available on Amazon.com/loacker, and at Eataly and specialty retailers nationwide.