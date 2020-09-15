Company: Schwan's Consumer Brands

Website: https://www.schwanscompany.com

Introduced: Summer/Fall 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.49

Product Snapshot: Schwan’s Consumer Brands, Inc.—a subsidiary of Schwan’s Company that offers trusted retail brands throughout the frozen-food category—has pushed forward in its innovation efforts and will launch new products under the Edwards brand.

“We are excited about the innovation in our pipeline—these products have been influenced by market and consumer insights, and ultimately shaped and validated by consumers” said Brad Smith, vice president of marketing. “With the historic growth that the frozen category has experienced and acceleration of products turning at shelf since March, Schwan’s is bringing pizza, Asian snacks and desserts innovations to our customers as quickly as possible so they can meet consumer demand.”

Edwards desserts launched its new Edwards Signatures line elevating the brand experience for consumers. As part of the new line, it also debuted two fruit-forward desserts—the Edwards Peach Crème Pie and Edwards Caramel Apple Crème Pie. These are considered true innovation to the frozen-pie category as these include a REAL layer of fruit and don’t require baking. Also part of the Edwards Signature line will be the Georgia-style Pecan and Pumpkin Spice Crème pies.