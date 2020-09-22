Company: Linx Printing Technologies

Website: www.linxglobal.com/en-us

Technology Snapshot: Linx Printing Technologies has launched a new series of TT (Thermal Transfer) overprinters, designed to deliver a low total cost of ownership and to increase customers’ production line output with an easy to use coding and marking solution.

The TT Series printers are particularly suitable for printing consistent, error-free best before dates, batch codes, barcodes, ingredients, logos and other product information onto flexible packaging across a wide range of industrial applications.

“We’re extremely excited to launch the new expanded range of Linx TT series printers to better meet customers’ specific needs,” comments Craig Briggs, global business unit manager.

The advanced motor drive enables printer operation without compressed air helping to reduce cost of ownership while eliminating the need to adjust air pressures to maintain consistent print quality.

A lightweight, simple, push button cassette design allows for quick and easy ribbon changes to minimize production line intervention increasing uptime and throughput.

Linx also continues to deliver easy to use, responsive, intuitive graphic user interfaces on all its products.

Capable of print speeds up to 1000mm/s at widths up to 107mm and ribbons up to 1200mm, the new wider range of printers provides improved flexibility and increased production line throughput.

“The new range meets the growing demand from customers for solutions that deliver consistent, high quality codes within a low total cost of ownership. The new Linx TT printers increase production output through minimizing the time spent changing ribbons and by increasing the number of prints per minute possible in comparison to other TT printers,” says Briggs.