Mavericks Snacks launches nationally in Whole Foods Market

Introducing their innovative line of kid-first, ‘better-for-you’ snacks, Mavericks Snacks (Mavericks) debuted their lightning bolts of goodness in Whole Foods Market stores, starting to roll out nationwide this week—including six new wholesome and tasty snack options for the everyday family.

Mavericks was founded in 2019 with a mission to create cool, flavorful and fun snacks kids crave, with ingredients that drive healthy, active lifestyles—a combination they recognized was lacking in the marketplace. Born out of a desire to fuel kids’ greatness, the brand aims to speak to Mavericks, a term the they use to define kids aged four to 11, a period in a kid’s life when they aren’t afraid to color outside the lines, ignore the impossible, and believe they can change the world.

“Families now more than ever are being challenged to find new activities and wholesome food options for their kids,” says Christian Quie, President of Mavericks. “Being a father of three young kids, my wife and I, like many, are trying to navigate how to facilitate school, healthy eating and daily activities, while also working from home. Routines have no doubt been turned upside down, so we are especially eager to bring Mavericks to Whole Foods Market to help families like our own have a fun, new, engaging snack option during these challenging times!”

Mavericks partnered with a pediatric nutritionist to create snacks best suited for a kid’s unique needs, rather than retro-fit adult offerings for kids. They offer lightning bolt-shaped (also an ‘M’ on its side!) snacks that come in kid-approved flavors, and include a game in every box. Made with high quality, all natural, non-GMO ingredients that are also peanut-free, they offer lower sugar and more whole grain compared to leading competitors, and meet the USDA’s “smart snacks” requirements.

To help bring the brand to life, Mavericks has assembled a dream team, all with extensive backgrounds in ‘better-for-you’ snacking, as well as a shared passion for the health of today’s youth. Quie formerly worked on Annie’s and Nature Valley while at General Mills, then led the launch of BEAR Fruit Snacks across the U.S. Livio Bisterzo, Mavericks founder and CEO of their holding company, Green Park Brands, is a visionary within the ‘better-for-you’ snacking landscape, having created HIPPEAS back in 2015. Also on the team are Cita Bodea (former Director of Operations from Caulipower) and Tina Pate (former Director of Field Marketing from KIND Snacks).

It is a major milestone for Mavericks to be available nationwide in Whole Foods Market stores, putting the brand in front of health-savvy customers and their families. Quie said the brand couldn’t think of a better launch partner as they look to disrupt the category with their quality kid-first products.

“We are thrilled to launch Mavericks Snacks nationwide in our Whole Foods Market stores,” said Allie Hausladen, grocery category merchant for Whole Foods Market. “Mavericks offers a playfulness and vibrancy to the snacking experience that really sets them apart, while still delivering on the better-for-you attributes that our customers are looking for.”

Whole Foods Market shoppers can find new Mavericks’ kids snacks in 8-count multi-packs (suggested retail price: $7.99) in the Cookies and Crackers aislesjus—t look for the big yellow lightning bolt!