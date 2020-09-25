MGP Ingredients recently announced two new hires.

Sarah Corwin, Ph.D., RD, has been named principal scientist. A Ph.D. graduate in Food Science at Purdue University, Corwin completed her doctoral dissertation on slow-digesting carbohydrates, which will help support MGP’s research into the physiological benefits of dietary fiber in humans.

At Purdue, Corwin managed the Carbohydrate Chemistry Laboratory and participated in numerous professional development activities provided by food and baking industry organizations, including the American Society of Baking (ASB) product development committee and as a volunteer with the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Carbohydrate Division Leadership. She also was an officer of The Cereals and Grains Student Leadership Association.

“We are pleased to have Sarah join our science and technology team. Her outstanding academic achievements will provide a solid foundation for success,” said Mike Buttshaw, Ingredients vice president of sales and marketing.

Chief Science Officer and Vice President of R&D Ody Maningat noted that Corwin completed her PhD. dissertation at The Whistler Center for Carbohydrate Research, an institution with an international reputation for excellence in carbohydrate research.

“The scientific advances coming out of her dissertation on slow-digesting carbohydrates and their possible impact in human nutrition are relevant to our ongoing research initiatives in understanding further the beneficial physiological effects of dietary fibers in humans,” Maningat said. “In her role as Principal Scientist, Sarah will conceptualize new product ideas in support of our platforms on resistant starch/dietary fiber, plant-based protein, nutritional flours and clean label.”

Corwin led teams in product development competitions sponsored by the ASB, Cereals and Grains Association and Student Soybean Innovation Competition at Purdue. She taught courses on food product design and introduction to food processing and presented at national and international symposia on agricultural biological engineering and carbohydrate-related topics.

Additionally, she was a member of the Purdue Hoosier Chapter of the food science honor society Phi Tau Sigma. Under her leadership as president in 2019-2020, the chapter received Outstanding Chapter of the Year 2020.

Corwin’s other professional experience includes consulting dietitian providing clinical medical nutrition therapy for three group homes and clinical nutrition, kitchen supervision and menu development for a 180-bed medical facility.

She received a B.S. in Nutrition from Case Western University in 2013. At Case Western, she conducted research into the effects of high-fat vs. low-fat diets in the Genetics Department. Following graduation, she participated in the Dietetic Internship Program, a joint program of Indiana University and Purdue University in Indianapolis from 2014 to 2015.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. has named Yvette Hirang its new culinary chef, an integral role as the company addresses the plant-based foods trend with its recently launched ProTerra textured wheat and pea proteins. She joins the R&D team at MGP’s technical center in Atchison.

“With the heightened popularity of plant-based foods and our food service initiative, Yvette will help create ProTerra-based foods that are good-textured, savory and delicious to cater to the discriminating palate of millennials and Generation Z,” said Ody Maningat, chief science officer and vice president of R&D. “Her customer-facing responsibilities, working jointly with our sales team, will help provide solutions to product developers and food designers across the markets we serve.”

Maningat noted that Hirang has a unique set of talents in culinary arts, sales, communications, marketing and strategic management. She is a Certified Sous Chef and ServSafe Certified.

“Yvette will conduct food recipe development for key MGP products and showcase these new foods at industry events and with key customers when travel is possible post-COVID 19,” said Ingredient Solutions Vice President of Sales and Marketing Mike Buttshaw.

Most recently, Hirang was a culinary and sales consultant with Reinhart Foodservice. Her additional work in food service included sous chef with SAGE Dining Services, which serves independent and private colleges, and the culinary program at Johnson County Community College in Kansas. She also held sous chef positions at several Kansas City-area country clubs and is a chef instructor at the Culinary Center of Kansas City.

Hirang received an AAS (Associate of Arts & Sciences) degree in Culinary Arts/Chef Training from Johnson County Community College in 2012. Prior, she obtained a B.A. in Communications, Advertising and Public Relations from Ateneo de Manila University and a MMT (Master’s in Management Technology) from DeLaSalle University in Lipa, Philippines.