Engelman’s Bakery, a Shoreline Equity Partners portfolio company, has announced the appointment of Fred LeFranc as chief executive officer. Mr. LeFranc, an existing member of Engelman’s Board of Directors, is charged with growing the company’s wholesale & foodservice baking businesses both organically and with targeted acquisitions throughout the Southeast.

LeFranc, a recognized leader in the hospitality industry and for over 40 years, has held senior Leadership roles as CEO, COO, and President of numerous hospitality and technology brands, including El Torito, Una Mas, Flat Rock Grille, Ruby’s Diner, Fishbowl Marketing and Louise’s Trattoria, where he was chronicled in Inc. Magazine for the concept’s holistic turnaround. He has also been an active member of Conscious Capitalism, an organization that elevates humanity through business and has served on several relevant Industry Boards.

LeFranc is the founder of Results Thru Strategy, a well-known restaurant consultancy firm, and will continue to serve in a managing partner role there to help support the diverse group of advisory professionals who specialize in strategic planning, growth strategy, organizational development, executive coaching, performance management, marketing strategy, franchising and technology-based systems enhancement. He is a public speaker and panel moderator focusing on topics from Intentional leadership to the application of technology in business.

“My greatest talent is unleashing potential in organizations to provide a foundation for healthy growth. I have found that if one truly engages the employees and focuses on the customer obsessively, the company will prosper. Sammy Engelman has built an amazing company with fantastic financial and operational performance. I am excited to partner with him and grow the Engelman's Bakery brand throughout the Southeast,” LeFranc says.

Among Mr. LeFranc’s primary strategic moves at Engelman’s is drafting veteran CFO, Paul Hineman. Paul is a strategic industry leader recognized for managing significant growth, optimizing value creation and enriching cultures. He will also serve in a broader role for Shoreline Equity Partners to help secure potential foodservice investments in the Southeast.

Mr. Hineman brings a broad spectrum of financial, strategic planning and merger & acquisition expertise to the team. Most recently serving as the CEO at Avenger Capital and a Partner at the Revelry Group, he’s been on the leading edge of growth & innovation for the foodservice industry. Previously, Mr.

Hineman was the CFO of First Watch Restaurants, and Executive Vice President with the National Restaurant Association, and has held senior roles with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Planet Hollywood International.

“Engelman’s has a long history of unparalleled success, with a reputation of premium quality products and dedicated team members who have built a great culture of serving their customers at the highest level. I am excited about joining Fred, Sammy and the rest of the Engelman’s leadership team to help manage significant growth, implement best-in-class systems and help navigate through challenging times for our Industry.” Hineman says.

“Having established a close relationship with Fred over many years, we are thrilled to have him join the Engelman’s family,” said Mike Hand, Managing Director of Shoreline Equity Partners. “Across multiple investments, Fred has proven over and over that he is a topnotch executive and a change agent who brings out the best in everyone around him. As a team, Fred and Paul will bring outstanding leadership experience and a proven track record of driving strategic business transformation in the foodservice industry. Under their leadership, they will help Engelman’s execute on our collective growth strategy while also honoring Sammy’s legacy and the exceptional business that he has built. We are highly confident that they will position Engelman’s to become the leading wholesale bakery in the Southeast.”

“We are fortunate to have executives of Fred and Paul’s caliber and experience on our team,” said Sammy Engelman, chairman of the Board. “We are at an opportune moment and we welcome experienced leadership to successfully implement our growth strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead. LeFranc is a business, technology and organizational visionary with a proven track record of execution. Mr. Hineman is a results-oriented leader who sets and achieves aggressive goals. Each has a solid understanding of our products and markets.”