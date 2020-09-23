As previously shared with its members, ASB continues to monitor the evolving factors related to the COVID-19 outbreak, particularly with regard to BakingTECH 2021. Gatherings exceeding 50 people are prohibited in the state of Illinois and under their five-phase reopening plan large meetings/conventions may only resume once there is a vaccine or an effective treatment for COVID-19, which has contributed to ASB's decision to move BakingTECH 2021 completely virtual, from February 16 – 18. This has been a difficult decision but necessary due to the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

As BakingTECH 2021 is moved to be completely virtual, ASB looks forward to offering you the same vibrant programming, impactful networking, meaningful collaboration and opportunities to reflect and connect over the emerging topics in the industry. The virtual conference will comprise ASB's regular offerings and opportunities for engagement, including sessions, keynotes, and space to interact with sponsors, exhibitors, and baking professionals from across the globe. ASB hoes that you will join us for this reimagined event, and celebrate our collective resilience and dedication to forging connections without boundaries.

As one of the commercial baking industry’s premier annual events, ASB looks forward to once again delivering “The Best Week in Baking” featuring an outstanding program for baking professionals that will continue to be the valuable and stimulating event that attendees have come to know.

Mark your calendars for February 16 - 18 and be on the lookout for more exciting news about BakingTECH 2021. ASB plans to return to Chicago for BakingTECH 2022, combining the best elements of a physical and virtual show.