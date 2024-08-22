T. Marzetti Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lancaster Colony Corporation, is introducing its first-ever gluten-free line of New York Bakery frozen bread. The new offering features gluten-free versions of the brand’s classic Garlic Texas Toast and Five Cheese Texas Toast. Both products will be available nationwide this fall.

With more than a decade of recipe and production research, the New York Bakery brand is raising the bar in gluten-free bread with its new patent-pending, first-of-its kind dough recipe that preserves the texture, volume, and structural integrity of the products that consumers know and love.

Beyond creating products made with real ingredients, T. Marzetti understands that family meals are a cherished experience, and everyone should be able to enjoy them without compromise. The new Texas Toast products are certified gluten-free and produced in a dedicated gluten-free facility, mitigating any risk of cross-contamination.

“Creating this gluten-free bread has been an inspiring journey for us and is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and to our consumers,” says Izzy Laanaba, senior director, brand management at T. Marzetti Company. “By leveraging cutting-edge techniques and our deep expertise, we’ve developed a dough-based recipe that replicates the flavor and texture of our classic breads. This new line not only sets a new standard in the gluten-free market but also addresses the evolving needs of our consumers, delivering both satisfaction and peace of mind with every bite.”

There has never been a more important time to offer gluten-free options that don't sacrifice flavor or consistency. Developed through extensive research into gluten-free families' needs, the company integrated consumer feedback to meet evolving dietary preferences and the need for market availability. The result is a range that meets high standards for taste, quality, and convenience, catering to the whole family.

Beginning this fall, New York Bakery Gluten Free Texas Toast will be available at major grocery stores including Publix and Walmart, followed by expansion to Kroger and Albertsons. Visit nybakery.com/glutenfree for more information.

Related: Rudi's Bakery unveils new frozen products at Expo East, adds Justin Gold to team