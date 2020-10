Company: Jacquet Bakery

Website: https://jacquetbakery.com/

Introduced: Spring 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99-$5.49

Product Snapshot: In Spring 2021, Jacquet Bakery will be releasing its French Petite Cakes.

Made in France by Jacquet, these Petite Cakes are baked with the best ingredients: real chocolate, non-GMO, no artificial colors or preservatives.

Two authentic recipes available: “Chocolate Filling” or “Dark & White Chocolate”.