The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) was recognized recently as one of America's Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital for the second consecutive year. Hershey was the No. 34 company on the list, which recognizes U.S. companies who are leading on issues such as investing in employees, supporting communities and reducing impact to the environment. Hershey joined the Just 100 last year at No. 86 and rises 52 spots this year.

"We are proud to be recognized for our long-standing values of integrity and making a difference in our environment, workplace and communities," said Michele Buck, chief executive officer at The Hershey Company. "Our deep-rooted purpose of making more moments of goodness influences how we work each and every day."

This ranking looks at the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. and is based on a comprehensive survey conducted on public attitudes toward corporate behavior. The top 100 companies are celebrated for setting the standard in just behavior and serve as examples for the business community.

The Hershey Company achieved a milestone in its sustainability strategy in 2020, reaching a goal set back in 2012 to source 100 percent certified and sustainability cocoa by 2020. For more on Hershey's sustainability efforts, read the company's 2019 Sustainability Report here.