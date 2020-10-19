On Saturday, China's CDC announced that infection could occur with contact with frozen food packaging contaminated by living Coronavirus.

The finding is a world first, and suggests that it could be possible for Coronavirus to live on frozen goods, even over long distances.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was able to detect and isolate living Coronavirus on the packaging of frozen cod during their efforts to trace Coronavirus, in an outbreak last week in Qingdao. The agency announced this on its website.

Source: Frozen food package polluted by living coronavirus could cause infection, China's CDC says