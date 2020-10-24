Company: Biena Snacks

Website: bienasnacks.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99; $23.94 (case)

Product Snapshot: Biena Snacks recently launched Keto Puffs, the only plant-based keto puff available on the market.

Biena Snacks has always focused on delivering satisfying snacks that replace empty calories with real nutrition, and saw an opportunity when listening to consumers and recognizing a void in the keto market (which Fior Markets projects will grow from USD 10.3 billion in 2018 to USD 17.8 billion by 2026).

“We created this product for two reasons. First, the consumer response to our Chickpea Puffs launch last year was incredible—fans were drawn to the low carb and high protein content. And second, we saw a major void in the Keto snack market—everything was meat and cheese," says Poorvi Patodia, CEO & founder, Biena Snacks. "Keto Puffs are a complimentary addition to the Puffs line, bringing a delicious option to consumers following a Keto or low carb diet. With this launch, we're excited to continue our mission of reinventing the snack aisle by creating products that are made with the best plant-based nutrition.”

Made from a simple, nutritious list of ingredients including chickpeas and lentils, Biena Keto Puffs use Pea Hull Fiber to increase in fiber and bring down the net carb count, making them Ketogenic diet compliant. Product details:

Gluten free, grain free, dairy free

Non-GMO

Plant-based (no milk protein or soy isolates)

Nutritionals: 12g fat, 3g fiber and 5g protein into 5g of net carbs

2oz bag, $3.99

6-count case, $23.94 (available on bienasnacks.com)

Keto Puffs will be available nationwide at Whole Foods starting on October 28 and can also be purchased online at Bienasnacks.com and Amazon.com (January).