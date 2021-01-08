Company: CanDo

Website: www.tastecando.com

Introduced: December 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: Keto Krisp, a line of low-carb, low-sugar keto bars, is gearing up for growth with the announcement of its rollout to CanDo, as an umbrella brand and snacking platform, priming the company for innovation and category expansion, within and beyond Keto Krisp.

The elevation of the brand to CanDo carries out the team’s mission to inspire and empower a community of CanDoers to live a healthier, more-fulfilling lifestyle. In doing so, January 4th has been recognized as National CanDo Day, coinciding with a community-focused campaign to embrace inspiring stories of courage and ambition.

While Keto Krisp’s new, yet subtle, packaging changes to reflect the CanDo logo and manifesto will roll out over the next several months, the mission of CanDo has been part of the brand since day one, stemming from Founder Adam Bremen’s personal journey and reason behind launching the brand, back in 2017.

Born with Cerebral Palsy, Bremen has used an electric wheelchair for mobility, since the age of two. From an early age, his parents fostered the mentality that “Life would always be about you CanDo, not about what you can’t.”

“I’ve spent my entire life being encouraged and pushed to be less defined about what makes me different, and more focused on the opportunities that are available to me, instilling in me what I can now define as the ‘CanDo’ spirit,” said Bremen. “It’s that very spirit—matched with the fact that life is too short to eat shi##y tasting bars—that fueled the launch of Keto Krisp, delivering on taste, quality and nutrition, as well as creating a space for vulnerability, empowerment and motivation.”

According to recent data, Keto Krisp as the #1 Keto bar in Whole Foods So Pac, Wegmans, Publix and Fresh Market¹, as well as the #1-rated Keto bar on Amazon.

“We knew early on that Keto Krisp needed to gain solid traction in the market, so we could reach more people with the CanDo spirit, and I am so proud to say that in just a few years, we’ve seen that become a reality.”

After experiencing consistent wins across retail and e-comm and closing a $1.5 million funding round, with investors including Enlightened Access LLC, led by The Giannuzzi Group, Bremen and his team welcomed CPG veteran and entrepreneur Matt Clifford as CEO in May 2020. After stepping down as Co-Founder and COO of Barnana, Clifford joined Keto Krisp to aid in the brand’s retail expansion and strategically build out the CanDo platform for innovation and growth, in 2021 and beyond.

“The Keto category had been picking up serious momentum, with high adoption rates amongst consumers on all ends of the spectrum; whether strict keto or seeking a low-carb, low-sugar and quality protein snack,” said Clifford. “Match those growth trends with an incredible-tasting product and a founder whose purpose and passion is contagious—the brand is 10’s across the board. I couldn’t wait to dive in and help take an already winning brand to the next level.”

As per the report published by Fior Markets in February 2020, the global Keto diet market is expected to grow from $10.3 billion in 2018 to $17.8 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1 percent. And, with innovation at the forefront of the company’s initiatives, CanDo’s plans to diversify its product offerings beyond its current four SKU’s begins with the January launch of its first plant-based flavor: Limited-Edition Almond Butter Blackberry Jelly.

The online-only flavor is being shared with CanDo’s top customers and available for only a limited time, as the company further develops its future, plant-based product line. The flavor is available only in a 12-pack.

“The announcement of CanDo as a broader snacking platform is the result of months of research, strategy and working with our retail partners to understand what they want to see on their shelves,” said Bremen. “And while the data and sales speak for themselves, we’re obsessed with delivering on what our consumers need to support their lifestyles, so listening intently to our loyal community will continue to be our driving focus for everything we do at CanDo.”

Keto Krisp’s current line of low-sugar, low-carb flavors, including Almond Butter Chocolate Chip, Almond Butter, Chocolate Mint and Chocolate Raspberry, are available online and in-store at Whole Foods SoPac, Wegmans, H-E-B and Publix and Sprouts, with expansion into Costco in early 2021.

For more information, visit http://www.tastecando.com.