Company: Good Dee's

Website: https://gooddees.com/

Introduced: December 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $12.99

Product Snapshot: Good Dee's has released their newest product, Devil's Food Cake baking mix.

Already available to purchase on Amazon, this rich and perfectly moist cake is an absolute game changer in the Keto and gluten-free market. Made with coconut flour, it’s fluffy and the deep chocolate flavor is out of this world. It has 2g net carbs per slice and is sweetened with allulose.

Super moist and keto-friendly, the new mix is so easy to make and perfect for a low-carb birthday or any-day dessert treat!

With no gluten, and no added preservatives, Good Dee's low carb devil’s food cake mix is made with Organic Coconut Flour, Cocoa Powder and sweetened with Allulose and Monk fruit extract.