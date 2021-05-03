Company: Benexia

Ingredient Snapshot: Consumers following a keto diet are often reluctant to buy low-carb cakes and muffins because those products tend to be dry, lack traditional flavor and spoil quickly. Benexia has solved these issues with the introduction of its Keto Chia Cake & Muffin Baking Mix with Xia Powder 435 W LM, for low-carb consumer products with an enviable nutritional profile, clean label, and crave-worthy taste and texture.

“This isn’t a taste or texture consumers will have to get used to,” comments Sandra Gillot, CEO of Benexia, a leading chia seed ingredients producer. “You no longer need highly processed white flour to produce better-for-you baked goods that taste like your mom and grandmother used to make. Our chia flour also protects the environment.”

The mix’s simplicity is reflected by its clean label. The mix contains a handful of easily recognizable ingredients: allulose, whole almond flour, chia fiber, coconut flour, egg albumin, natural vinegar powder, soy lecithin, baking soda, vanilla flavor, tara gum and salt.

Comments Gillot, “We are bringing healthy to the keto market. Benexia’s Keto Chia Cake & Muffin Baking Mix is higher in nutritional content, including protein, fiber, antioxidants and better-for-you fats when compared with other keto flours on the market.”

Specifically, the Xia Powder 435 W LM found in Keto Chia Cake & Muffin Baking Mix is a unique blend of both insoluble (45 percent) and soluble (11 percent) fibers necessary for gut health and immune support. It is also high in heart-healthy omega-3 (more than 5 percent ALA omega-3) and has more than 20 percent plant-based protein. It is rich in the minerals potassium, phosphorus and calcium found naturally in chia. All while being low in sugar, sodium, saturated fat and TFA. It is also very low in available carbohydrates and helps to reduce the GI value in finished products.

“Chia’s natural composition is ideal for this application,” continues Gillot. Keto Chia Cake & Muffin Baking Mix uniquely contributes:

Increased moisture retention and soft crumbs for decadent texture.

Traditional consumer-friendly flavors

Only 2 g. net carbs per serving

Good shelf life

Excellent source of omega-3

Excellent source of fiberGood source of protein

No added sugar

Cakes and muffins made with Keto Chia Cake & Muffin Baking Mix are stable because the omega-3s are protected by fiber, proteins and high antioxidant capability naturally found in chia.

Benexia’s low-temperature micro-milling system process standardizes the ingredients without the need for additives, processing aid ingredients, solvents or enzymes. “Bakers can pass this food transparency along to the consumer,” advises Gillot.

Benexia’s chia ingredients are also good for the environment. “It has a low carbon footprint. It requires so little water that we don’t even use an irrigation system for our crops,” she explains, adding, “Benexia has been a worldwide leader in chia production since 2000. Our fully integrated company adheres to responsible agricultural practices, and natural chemical-free processing with guaranteed zero waste.”

Benexia’s Keto Chia Cake and Muffin Mix with Xia Powder 435 W LM is suitable for bakeries producing finished products for end-consumers and well as manufacturers producing private label baked goods for supermarkets.