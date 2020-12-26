Bell Flavors & Fragrances is excited to announce the newest addition to the Bell family, Daniel Castillo, vice president, commercial general manager of International.

In Daniel's role, he will pave the way for the development and management of the global commercial organization allowing for the continued expansion of Bell's international flavor and fragrance business.

Daniel joins Bell with a strong background in the chemical and consumer goods industry holding various sales roles with top players in the industry. Daniel previously worked for Givaudan, where he built & executed global strategies in the USA, European, Asian and Latin American markets. Daniel has also held other global positions in the savory & snack industries at F. Hoffman La-Roche and Abbott Laboratories. Daniel's unique background and experience will help drive the continued growth of Bell's International Division as they continue to reach customers globally, while maintaining a local, custom approach.