Company: SimplyProtein

Website: https://simplyprotein.com/

Introduced: December 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Introducing New SimplyProtein Kids Bars. With 2g of sugar and 6g of plant-based protein, available in Strawberry Vanilla and Chocolate Brownie, these new larger bars deliver nutritional’s and ingredients parents love while being delicious and filling so that your little ones can play, laugh and learn!

The bars are also plant-based and gluten-free.