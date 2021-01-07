Douglas J. Peckenpaugh, editor of Cannabis Products Magazine and group editor for BNP Media, recently discussed the intersection between cannabis and baking on the American Bakers Association’s (ABA) podcast, “Bake to the Future.”

The episode highlighted the change and growth within the cannabis industry, tapping into the expertise of the speakers on consumer trends to the challenging regulatory landscape.

“A lot of people are hailing cannabis as the new 'it' ingredient in the food industry in general,” Peckenpaugh said.

Peckenpaugh was joined by Rebecca Maestas, brand development manager at LivWell Enlightened Health, owner of Sweet Grass Kitchen, and Rasma Zvaners, ABA’s vice president of regulatory and technical services. Katie Juhl, ABA’s director of marketing and communications, and Hailey Blumenreich, marketing and communications manager, moderated the discussion.

To learn more or listen to the episode, visit the ABA’s website.