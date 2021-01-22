Company: PREVAIL Jerky

Website: https://prevailjerky.com/

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: Glen and Ashley Kohn spent years looking for a healthy jerky that didn’t compromise on flavor; only to discover that it didn’t exist. Ashley, who grew up with food allergies, had a hard time finding snacks that didn’t contain the top 8 allergens. Why were so many healthy, high-protein snacks flavorless? Determined to help his wife, Glen decided to use his culinary skills as a self-taught chef to come up with a solution.

That’s when PREVAIL Jerky was born. No, Glen and Ashley didn’t invent healthy beef jerky—they reinvented it! This new, tender and amazing tasting beef jerky aims to satisfy hunger with no guilt. The result is incredible, deliciously unmatched taste, paired with the perfect texture thanks to the premium cuts of beef and their unique marinating process. Each tender bite is packed with flavor, smoked to perfection and leaves people craving more. PREVAIL Jerky is made using 100 percent grass-fed and grass finished beef, is only naturally sweetened with a small amount of coconut sugar making it Paleo-certified, is gluten-free & Celiac Certified, soy-free and low sodium too. Its unique ingredients like matcha and cardamom, coupled with authentic cherry wood smoke, truly make this jerky “a cut above” the rest because, as the company motto states, “Never settle. Always PREVAIL.™