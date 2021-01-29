Company: BinMaster

Website: www.binmaster.com

Technology Snapshot: The BinCloud platform is an integrated cloud foundation for data monitoring of inventory contained in bins, tanks, and silos. It enables on-site and remote workers to work via the cloud. BinCloud is the backbone of the BinView web application used to monitor solids, powders, and liquids across all process industries. The platform is also the basis for FeedView used by swine and poultry growers to manage feed and place orders with feed mills.

BinCloud allows workers to securely access inventory data stored in the cloud. The system hosted by BinMaster is turnkey. Data is accessed by users from a phone, tablet, or PC via the internet. It decreases dependency on local IT resources and eliminates the need for storing data and managing servers. The BinView and FeedView programs hosted on BinCloud are updated and maintained by BinMaster. Use of the programs can be scaled up and down in size as needed.

Features of the two programs include real-time monitoring, automated alerts via text or email, and historical reporting. They can be used at a single site or across multiple locations and accommodate hundreds of vessels.

FeedView is a complete feed management solution that uses wireless, battery-powered level sensors and software designed specifically for livestock growers. The system automatically measures bin levels, projects consumption, and alerts before feed runs out. It helps growers manage rations, eliminate feed outages, late delivery charges, and ensures there is less feed leftover at closeout to reduce vacuuming and disposal charges.

BinView is compatible with non-contact radar, SmartBob, 3DLevelScanners, guided wave radar, ultrasonic, or laser level sensors with a 4-20 mA, Modbus, or HART output. It is suitable for any processing operation including plastics manufacturers, concrete and cement batch plants, feed mills, grain elevators, fertilizer and chemical plants, and biofuel production.

Demonstrations and pricing are available by calling 800-478-4241 or emailing info@binmaster.com.