The next staging of interpack, processing and packaging, will take place from May 4–10, 2023 at the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany. The organizer Messe Düsseldorf set these dates in agreement with its partners and committees. Online exhibitor registration will open at www.interpack.com end of March/beginning of April 2021. Exhibitors who were approved for interpack 2021, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have already been able to reserve their stand positions for 2023 and will now be able to rebook when they register.

The components trade fair will again be held concurrently with interpack 2023. components will be geared towards the supplier sector for the packaging and processing industry. Companies interested in exhibiting ay components 2023 can register online at www.packaging-components.com also end of March/beginning of April 2021.

www.interpack.com and www.packaging-components.com will regularly provide information on industry trends and innovations until the next edition of both trade fairs. The online presence of the upcoming interpack and components 2023 will also be expanded.

For further information on visiting or exhibiting at interpack and components 2023, contact Messe Düsseldorf North America

