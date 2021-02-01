Lundberg Family Farms has announced an updated look and feel for the 84-year-old brand. The company is formally debuting a new logo, a refreshed website, the next generation of leading company experts, and a new snack hitting grocery aisles nationwide.

"We are excited to share this new chapter in the Lundberg story—one that reflects our rice farming roots while cultivating our relationship with a new generation of Lundberg consumers," said VP of Marketing Susan Shields.

The company is introducing a clear and contemporary logo design, which is being rolled out on all new packaging nationwide. The pared-down logo with a Heritage Blue badge and rice panicle was created to resonate with today's grocery shoppers. This is the seventh iteration of the Lundberg logo in the company's 84-year history, and its first redesign in 20 years. The logo has evolved from the Lundberg name in block letters on bags of milled rice in the 1960s to a woodcut portrait of the founding brothers in the 1980s to a pastoral farm scene in 2001. The badge shape was first introduced in 1994. Today, the iconic rice panicles remain in a larger, simplified form of the badge that was designed with the farm-to-table experience in mind.

Visitors to Lundberg.com are invited to experience an up-close-and-personal, dynamic interaction with the brand. Matching the contemporary look and feel of the new logo, the updated site features intuitive functionality and navigation to videos, a new blog, and an expanded format to share Lundberg's rich history, unique grains, sustainability initiatives, and family of products. The site also includes inspirational, mouthwatering recipes complete with photos, as well as details on where to buy each product. True rice fans can also opt into a new Lundberg e-newsletter to receive farm-fresh stories and recipes, influence new products, and get coupons delivered straight to their inboxes.