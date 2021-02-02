Toshiba America Business Solutions has promoted Teresa Sternhagen to general manager of the company's toner products division.

Sternhagen is now responsible for developing and executing strategic and tactical initiatives to ensure optimal operational efficiency for Toshiba's Mitchell, South Dakota toner-producing facility. She will implement, lead and ensure world-class manufacturing, engineering and supply chain processes.

The 25-year manufacturing professional assumes additional responsibility for applying industry best practices to maximize toner quality while ensuring the facility complies with local, state and national regulatory mandates.

These mandates include maintaining the facilities’ current ISO Certifications (ISO 9001:2015 Quality, 14001:2015 Environmental and 45001:2019 Health and Safety) which ensure the highest levels of quality, environmental and occupational health and safety standards within its Mitchell facility.

Sternhagen also plays a primary role in Toshiba's ongoing commitment to a more sustainable earth through green manufacturing processes, toner and product recycling efforts and even re-pollination efforts for the local South Dakota environment. Since 2008, Toshiba has eliminated more than 1,610 U.S. tons of e-waste from entering landfills through its toner recycling efforts.

"Teresa is one of our company's most dynamic leaders, helping lead one of Toshiba's most globally profitable divisions," said Toshiba America Business Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Maccabe. "As our new general manager, I believe that the growth trajectory of our toner division will continue to surge."

Since joining Toshiba in 2008, Sternhagen has earned a reputation for leadership by successfully guiding the toner division's supply chain, inventory control and procurement activities. As Toshiba's assistant general manager and vice president of manufacturing, she was in charge of planning, implementing and supporting programs for the division. While serving in that role, Sternhagen specifically directed successful cost and inventory controls as well as personnel management measures. In her expanded role, Sternhagen will become the 11th member of Toshiba’s Executive Leadership Team, which is tasked with charting the strategic direction of the company.

Sternhagen is a 15-year board member of the Bon Homme School District 4-2 in Tyndall, South Dakota. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Dakota Wesleyan University and CPIM (Certified in Production and Inventory Management), while also completing coursework for her CSCP and CLTD, Certified Supply Chain Professional and Certified in Logistics, Transportation, and Distribution, respectively.

Toshiba's 25-acre toner producing facility employs nearly 100 people living in the greater Mitchell area and is the primary global supplier of color toner for the company’s industry-recognized e-STUDIO copiers.