Company: Bel Brands USA

Website: www.thelaughingcow.com

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49

Product Snapshot: This January, The Laughing Cow is unveiling The Laughing Cow & Go portable cups.

On the heels of new branding and product reformulation in 2020, The Laughing Cow is now making it possible for cheese-lovers to take a little laughter on the go with The Laughing Cow & Go portable cups.

These snack cups fit perfectly into cup holders, making them an ideal companion for family road trips or a quick errand, and pair the creamy original dippable cheese with crunchy, whole wheat breadsticks.

At only 140 calories per cup with 5g of protein and a good source of calcium, these portable cups are a smart, but filling choice for the entire family.

The Laughing Cow & Go are available in three crave-worthy flavors: Creamy Original paired with whole wheat breadsticks, Creamy White Cheddar paired with pretzel breadsticks and Creamy Herbs paired with multigrain breadsticks.

Like all The Laughing Cow products, The Laughing Cow & Go portable cups contain no artificial colors or artificial flavors and no artificial growth hormones*.

"We're thrilled to kick-off the new year with new and exciting innovations," said The Laughing Cow® USA Brand Director Zach Fatla. "The launch of these products shows the evolution and adaptability of The Laughing Cow to consumer snacking trends—we're bringing big flavor, real ingredients and portability forward as part of a strong line-up of products, including our current variety of original wedges."

The Laughing Cow & Go portable cups will be available in the refrigerated section of grocery retailers nationally in early 2021. It can be purchased in a two-pack for a suggested retail price of $2.49.