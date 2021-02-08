Meyer Malka, managing partner at Ribbit Capital, has joined the wave of technology investors turning their attention to the consumer packaged goods industry, and has teamed up with Craize, a family-owned company that is disrupting the specialty cracker industry with innovative Latin-inspired snacks. The partnership is propelling the launch of Craize’s e-commerce platform, and pushing it to keep evolving a new Latin food offer worldwide.

The rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels has been bringing tech investors to the CPG industry for the past few years. As the need for digital crossover and its optimization has become vital in the past year, the intersection of tech and packaged goods has become clearer than ever.

Venezuelan-born Silicon Valley investor, Meyer Malka, best known for his involvement with Mercado Libre, Walmart and Credit Karma, recognized his own journey in Craize: the combination of Latin American quality, traditions, and authenticity, with American accountability, efficiency, and vision. After following the company’s growth path, Malka started discussions to join the Craize team.

“As Venezuelans and entrepreneurs we see a great opportunity to develop authentic Latin flavors with innovation, thinking of today’s global consumers,” said Craize Founder and CEO, Leonardo Cotter. “We are used to seeing ethnic packaged goods created for specific niche markets, with very few exceptions. We want to disrupt the mainstream market with authentic flavors, healthy ingredients and clear branding.”

Craize engineered its signature crunchy crackers by turning the traditional “arepa,” a hot and thick corn cake, into a ready-to-eat snack with limitless possibilities. The company offers a minority snack to the global consumer, and looks for ways to give everyone the chance to enjoy traditions by satisfying today's consumer requirements. That’s why Craize crackers are all kosher, gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO.

The partnership with Malka will allow the brand to expand its technology efforts and solve one of Latin American’s common food gaps: clean foods with clear labels that give consumers the trust they need to add snacks like Craize into their everyday diet, without sacrificing health and taste, and this is just the beginning.