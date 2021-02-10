Company: AB Mauri North America

Website: https://abmna.com/

Ingredient Snapshot: AB Mauri North America has launched the latest addition to its Burgen portfolio of mixes, bases, concentrates and blends.

Burgen Complete Protein Mix is a specially formulated, high-protein mix that requires only Fleischmann’s Yeast, water, oil and vinegar to produce superior plant- and pulse-based goods. Finished products have multiple features: higher protein and fiber, no added sugar, low net carbohydrates, clean label preservation, emulsifier replacement and oxidation, all coupled with rich flavor, aroma and texture with just a hint of sweetness.

“Our new Burgen Complete Protein Bread Mix not only delivers great tasting breads, buns and rolls, but it also addresses the growing trends consumers care about,” said Kyle Christensen, vice president, product management, AB Mauri North America. “This new mix satisfies the demand in the marketplace for higher fiber and protein-rich products without sacrificing quality or taste. We’re extremely happy with the outcome, and we’re confident this supplies a reliable, turnkey solution for industrial and artisanal bakers.”

Below are several key nutritional facts per 28 gram serving—a single slice—of bread made from Burgen Complete Protein Mix:

70 calories

7.0 grams of protein

3.3 grams of dietary fiber

2.7 grams of net carbohydrates

2.5 grams of total fat

No added sugar

Christensen added, “Our team has screened and packed this product with unique ingredients that are not only health-focused and plant-based but also work synergistically to create flavorful products. Also, bakers can customize their breads by adding grains, seeds and other inclusions.”

The Burgen portfolio of mixes, bases, concentrates and blends was introduced by AB Mauri North America in 2017 to meet the demands of consumers and bakers who wanted products with wholesome ingredients such as ancient, whole and mixed grains, as well as seeds and fruit. The lineup includes nearly a dozen different products that are manufactured at AB Mauri’s 44,000-square-foot mix and milling plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.