JPG Resources , a food & beverage innovation and commercialization group, has announced the launch of its newest division, JPG Garden. JPG Garden serves new and early-stage food entrepreneurs and companies looking to grow unique and viable businesses. Its affordable model of packages range in price to provide ample learning tools and abundant resources for food startups to explore, learn from and use at their own pace. Each offers unique services, coaching sessions and access to a library of curriculum covering a range of topics.

The JPG Garden team is comprised of founders, entrepreneurs and former food industry executives that understand the journey to grow a food company from an idea to exit and everything in between. The team brings combined decades of experience, having helped more than 500 food companies and launched thousands of great food products and brands since 2009. Now the team is looking to help early-stage startups learn, grow, and go-to-market with clarity and confidence.

“As not only consultants, but builders ourselves, we realized there was a huge gap in the market to serve startups and emerging brands in a more efficient way,” said Veronica Lehman, business partner and emerging brands specialist of JPG Resources. “We constantly receive questions related to the fundamentals and foundations of building a food business, so we created JPG Garden to streamline the process of answering these building blocks in a self-directed environment. The library of information offered will serve as a one-stop-shop for young brands in the business.”

“Our early work with the JPG Garden program helped us dial in our branding with a name change and led us to two manufacturers that we are now working with on scale up; the mentoring was pivotal for us to create that direction early in the process,” said Tessa C. of Rooted Water. “The team was helpful in counseling us on our early branding and connecting us to experts that could help us work through some of our startup challenges.”

Clients can choose from three plans, Accelerator, Coaching and Strategy, or a customized package, depending on the stage of the company and the amount of hands-on coaching desired. Depending on the package selected, members will receive research in the form of up to five co-manufacturer options for their product provided by PartnerSlate. “We are really excited about working with JPG Garden. It’s a great program and immensely valuable to brands that need that initial support to get started,” said Matt Suggs, founder and CEO of PartnerSlate. “Having the right tools and experienced coaching for launching your business can make a huge difference and that’s exactly what the Accelerator offers.”

The different packages allow for self-directed learning, coupled with industry networking and coaching, throughout every aspect of starting a business with a valuable content database of articles and webinars that address the top issues and questions of startups.

“We bring forth sound advice and value to our clients on critical issues, from product, packaging, placement, people, pricing, promotion and more,” said Dean Sinclair, business partner and CPG business development expert of JPG Resources. “Each choice provides the tools, insights and council necessary for brands to grow from idea to shelf and win in today’s marketplace.”