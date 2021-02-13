After a break for the holidays, Reading Bakery Systems is excited to announce its upcoming Virtual Seminars. The first three seminars to kick off 2021 will feature continuous mixing for cookies, solving side-to-side variation in your baking process, and optimizing your oven.

Recordings will be available for all seminars.

Improve Your Cookie Process with Continuous Mixing

Presenter: Jim Warren, Vice President, Exact Mixing

Date/Time: February 23, 2021 at 11 AM EST

For more than 25 years, Exact Mixing has introduced bakers to the advantages of fully automated, continuous mixing. Recently we have developed innovative technologies that are required for cookie dough mixing including continuous multi-stage mixing, metering of solid fats, and low-temperature dough mixing.

The purpose of this webinar is to introduce cookie manufacturers to the latest technology for the continuous production of cookie dough, as well as the specific advantages of doing so.

Register Here

Solving Side-to-Side Variation in Your Baking Process

Presenter: Nicholas Bossler, Technical Service Manager, Reading Thermal

Date/Time: March 23, 2021 at 11 AM EST

Have you struggled with inconsistent products across the width of your line? Understanding product level temperature and airflow throughout an oven can make the difference between optimum quality and throughput—and wasteful, under baked or burnt product.

This webinar will discuss how to use the SCORPION 2 to solve side-to-side temperature and airflow problems. We will review examples from different types of processes and look at specific case studies where the SCORPION® 2 was used to solve side-to-side product variation.

Register Here

Better Baking Begins Here: Snack Oven Theory, Setup & Execution

Presenter: Ken Zvoncheck, Director of Process Technology, RBS

Date/Time: April 27, 2021 at 11 AM EST

Reading Bakery Systems has been designing and building ovens for over 125 years. With this history of baking experience, its team of process experts understands the science behind baking technology and how to optimize your oven to make sure your it is baking perfect product day in and day out.

In this seminar, Ken Zvoncheck will cover the fundamentals of tunnel ovens used in baked snacks in order to give manufacturers optimum productivity and quality.

Register Here