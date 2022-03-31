Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) has announced that after 30 years with the company, John Eshelman, director of pretzel & snack equipment sales, will retire on March 31, 2022.

Since 1992, John has been an invaluable contributor to the company’s growth while enriching the lives of everyone he has worked with. John has held numerous employment positions during his tenure at RBS. Currently leading pretzel and snack machinery sales, John’s previous roles include manager of technical service, plant manager, director of the E.I. Groff Technical Center (the original RBS Science & Innovation Center), as well as director of technical sales.

Because of his various experience noted above, John is not only an expert in pretzel and snack processes and equipment, but also has served as an exceptional resource for his customers and colleagues over the years.

“John is a true team player, said Joe Zaleski, president, RBS. Zaleski continued “We want to thank John for his many years of service, his many contributions to the company, and his commitment RBS and its customers. It is with many wonderful memories that we wish John all the best in a well-deserved retirement. Congratulations!”