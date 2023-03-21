Unique Snacks has supported Folds of Honor since 2018, raising more than $48,000 to support the nonprofit and its mission to create scholarships for the spouses and children of wounded and fallen service members and first responders.

Unique Snacks designed a specially branded package of its 11-ounce Original Splits pretzels featuring a red, white, and blue design with stars and stripes, and the Folds of Honor logo. In 2022, Unique Snacks sold 251,796 specially branded packages, raising $12,589.80 for Folds of Honor. Unique Snacks donates five cents from each purchase of specially branded packages to Folds of Honor.

“Throughout the pandemic and the following uncertainties in our nation, we continually hear about people’s struggles, but we rarely hear about the hardships our service members’ or first responders’ families face. Many of these families are dealing with the loss of a loved one and that impact on the immediate family,” stated Justin Spannuth, chief operating officer, Unique Snacks. “As a family-owned and operated business, it’s very heartwarming to know our program with Folds of Honor is helping improve the lives of families that have given so much for our country. We are calling on our retail partners and loyal customers to participate in this crucial program and make 2023 the year we raise the highest amount of support for our military and first responder families. They deserve our respect and support.”

The annual Folds of Honor campaign runs from May through August at many leading retail partners, including Boyer’s Food Markets, Central Market, Giant Eagle, Giant Foods, The Giant Company, Meijer, Reasor’s, Redner’s Markets, Stop & Shop, ShopRite, The Fresh Market, Tops Friendly Markets, Total Wine & More, Weis Markets, and several other independent chains. The special packages are also available on Amazon.com, all military base commissaries in the nation through the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA), and on Unique Snacks’ website throughout the year.

Started by Lt Col Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot, Folds of Honor is a national nonprofit that uses 91% of all donated funds to provide K-12th grade and higher education scholarships to the families of our nation’s wounded and fallen service members and first responded. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded more than 44,000 scholarships, 41% of which were awarded to minority recipients.

Norman Cross, director of sales for Unique Snacks and chapter board member, director – Anheuser-Busch Relations for the Eastern PA/NJ Chapter of Folds of Honor, added, "I am humbled that our retail partners and loyal customers have shown such great support for our campaign and helped create approximately 10 scholarships. It is a great privilege to continue to serve my fellow veterans and their families through the Folds of Honor program and Unique Snacks."

The partnership with Folds of Honor is one of several initiatives Unique Snacks conducts annually to support nonprofit organizations and the broader community. Previously, the business has supported hurricane relief efforts, special causes like the Bikes & Beers Social Distancing virtual bike ride to raise funds supporting COVID-19 relief efforts, and other community-focused initiatives.

To learn more about Unique Snacks and its healthy snacks made using simple ingredients, visit UniqueSnacks.com. To learn more about Folds of Honor or to make a donation, visit FoldsofHonor.org.

Related: Podcast—Episode 50: Justin Spannuth, Unique Snacks