Event organizers of the National Restaurant Association Show have announced the cancellation of the 2021 National Restaurant Association Show, which was scheduled to take place May 22-25 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Illinois has placed an order in effect until early June limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people. While this order could be modified prior to expiration, McCormick Place has indicated their ability to re-open for large events is currently prohibited by the state regulation and they do not anticipate changes prior to June that would allow an event of this size and scope to occur in May. Therefore, show organizers regret to announce the cancellation of the 2021 National Restaurant Association Show due to the unavailability of the facility.

“We understand and share in the disappointment of our attendees, exhibitors and sponsors, and acknowledge the critical importance of the Show for foodservice industry. No matter what challenges our industry is facing, our goal is to continue to provide information, resources and connections that will help build the next era of business,” said Tom Cindric, president of Winsight Exhibitions. “We look forward to serving the foodservice community year-round through online resources and are committed to planning a 2022 Show focused on fueling recovery.”

Event organizers of the National Restaurant Association Show have developed an extensive collection of resources—including live Q&As with leading experts, panel discussions, and webinars that deliver actionable insights—all available to the foodservice community free of charge. A variety of recorded content focused on the state of the industry and future projections, consumer trends, operational innovations and more is available online, and new assets will be made available throughout the year. Organizers have also made it easier to connect with suppliers offering the solutions needed right away, with The Show To Go, a cost-free digital marketplace created specifically to unite the operator and supplier communities.

Cindric added, “While we can’t do business or learn together in-person just yet, we are dedicated to helping our industry through this exceptionally challenging time. And when we reunite next year, May 21-24, 2022, it will be in an environment unlike anything any of us have ever experienced—an environment filled with renewed energy and unmatched connection as the restaurant community seeks new products, concepts, innovation, and thought leadership to reimagine foodservice.”

For additional information and resources, as well as information about transferring current registration fees and hotel cancelations, please visit: www.nationalrestaurantshow.com.