Company: Fonterra

Website: www.nzmp.com/global/en.html

Ingredient Snapshot: NZMP, Fonterra’s dairy ingredient and solutions brand, has launched a new carbonzero certified Organic Butter to the North American market. The new Organic Butter will help its customers to achieve their own sustainability goals and capitalize on consumer demand for more sustainable products.

Megan Patterson, marketing manager North America says, “Carbon Zero ingredients, like NZMP Organic Butter, can help unlock real benefits for our customers by helping to meet their sustainability targets, signal environmental values, and grow brand preference and market share through differentiated products.

“Fonterra New Zealand already has one of the world’s lowest on-farm carbon footprints, approximately one third of the global average, putting NZMP in a strong position to offer sustainability solutions that help customers reduce their environmental impact, while claiming an advantage in the market.”

NZMP’s first certified carbonzero ingredient has been audited and verified by Toitū Envirocare, an independent certifier. The final step in the certification is offsetting the verified carbon footprint with high quality carbon credits approved by Toitū, for example from native forest regeneration or renewable energy projects.

Lara Phillips, senior manager of Fonterra Sustainability Solutions, says, “Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of our time and we’re committed to finding solutions to reduce our footprint further as part of our ongoing journey in sustainability.

“To obtain carbonzero certification for an ingredient, Toitu audits and verifies the carbon emissions for that ingredient across the supply chain. We also have to demonstrate how we have reduced our emissions to date, as well as the plan we have in place to reduce our emissions further. By going through this process, it can help customers reduce emissions in their supply chain and enable consumers to buy products that make a difference.

“Achieving carbonzero certification for products like Organic Butter is a great way for us to help our customers and the environment in the short-term, while we work towards net zero in our operations.”

With 72 percent of global consumers expressing an interest in brands that actively communicate achievements around sustainability, the introduction of carbonzero ingredients is just one way in which NZMP customers can leverage Fonterra’s Sustainability Solutions.

NZMP carbonzero certified Organic Butter is currently available to customers in the USA. Overtime, to support customer needs and demand, NZMP™ will look to broaden the portfolio to more product categories and regions.

To find out more about carbonzero certified NZMP Organic Butter, click here.