Company: IFF

Website: www.iff.com

Ingredient Snapshot: IFF recently announced the launch of POWERFresh and POWERSoft range of enzymes in China. These products are marketed under the Danisco range of food ingredients that is now part of the IFF family.

Improver houses and bakeries in China are always looking to enhance consumer eating experiences, while improving productivity and reducing product returns. To help them meet these challenges, IFF introduces new POWERFresh and POWERSoft enzymes, expanding its current range of freshness solutions in China.

POWERFresh and POWERSoft enzymes offer improver houses and industrial bakeries excellent anti-staling solutions that deliver the desired taste, texture and shelf-keeping characteristics in cakes, sweet rolls and buns while maintaining the desired shape and volume. They are specially formulated to deliver ultimate softness and moistness that consumers crave for in sweet baked goods, addressing the needs of a category that is driven by indulgence.

“Chinese consumers increasingly expect their baked goods to not only taste great, they should also be soft, have a good texture and crumb, and with excellent keeping qualities,” said Lai See Lee, regional industry leader, Asia Pacific, Food Enzymes. “Our POWERFresh and POWERSoft enzymes are essential solutions to help the bakeries optimize their recipes and satisfy their customers’ evolving preferences.”

“These innovative enzymes have a higher sugar tolerance in dough compared to regular softening enzymes, making them particularly performant in delivering greater taste and texture appeal while improving productivity, flexibility and sustainability. They can also be applied in a broad variety of recipes without affecting the overall production process,” she adds.