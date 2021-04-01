After a career spanning forty-three years, John Wellenzohn, senior vice president, In-Store Bakery & Deli Direct Chains Division, has announced his retirement from Rich Products, effective April 2, 2021.

John began his Rich’s career in sales and earned a series of promotions, taking on new roles with increasing importance over the years. John’s career journey took him from a sales trainee at the onset, to region manager, national account manager and later vice president of sales. A highly respected industry leader, John’s known for his intricate knowledge of the food industry, ability to build connections and creativity in building meaningful solutions for customers. The most recent example includes his partnership with Rich’s In-Store Bakery team who developed the launch of Rich’s virtual trade show experience in lieu of the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association’s (IDDBA) annual show in June of 2020. John’s leadership and collaboration with colleagues led to a new and dynamic customer experience.

“For more than four decades, John has been a leader and driver of our businesses,” said Ray Burke, president and chief operating officer, U.S. Canada region, Rich Products. “He is loved by customers, brokers, and associates alike and we wish him much success in his next chapter: retirement.”

Throughout his career, John served as both an IDDBA board member and committee member and earned multiple internal recognitions for exceptional sales achievement.

Reflecting back, some of John’s proudest moments include the relationships he created that enabled Rich’s to break into new geographic markets and with new retail customers.

Alvino Battistoni, vice president, will assume leadership of Rich’s In-Store Bakery & Deli Direct Chains business upon John’s retirement.