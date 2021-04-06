In honor of Earth Month, tree-planting apparel brand tentree has teamed up with like-minded champions of sustainability—Nature’s Path, Pela Case, PATH, Wilson Sporting Goods and Tru Earth—to offset their collective environmental impact by planting trees. Planet Partners is a month-long campaign in which tentree will shed light on five critical sustainability issues through collaborative product launches and initiatives. Each Planet Partner has pledged to plant a certain amount of trees, while calling upon their community to help do the same, adding more seedlings to the 53 million trees tentree has planted globally to date.

Each week in April, tentree will introduce a new Planet Partner initiative or product drop to tackle a common climate problem, encourage environmental stewardship and inspire consumers to be more conscious through attainable, yet impactful actions in their everyday lives.

“At tentree, we are big believers in the power of community and collaboration to tackle the problems our Earth is facing,” says tentree Founder and CEO Derrick Emsley, “The Planet Partners initiative brings together a group of amazing companies that share that mindset at a time when we're all looking to bring awareness to Climate Change, waste, and more. Together, our voices are stronger. This is just the beginning of what Planet Partners will become.”

Food & Beverage Industry | Nature’s Path:

THE BRAND: Nature’s Path, North America’s largest organic breakfast and snack food company and the first North American cereal company to have their manufacturing facilities Zero Waste certified.

Nature’s Path, North America’s largest organic breakfast and snack food company and the first North American cereal company to have their manufacturing facilities Zero Waste certified. THE MISSION: to raise awareness on how our diet and food choices have a significant impact on our carbon footprint.

to raise awareness on how our diet and food choices have a significant impact on our carbon footprint. THE ACTION: From April 1 - April 7, Nature's Path will be planting 10 trees for every item purchased on their online shop to achieve a goal of 100,000 trees planted. Nature’s Path will also be donating 100,000 bowls (12,000 lbs of food) to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank on behalf of tentree.

The tentree Planet Partners Campaign will run from April 1 through May 6, 2021. To learn more, please visit https://www.tentree.com/ or @tentree on Instagram.