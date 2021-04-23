Crown Bakeries is pleased to announce the following new hires and promotions:
- The addition of Kandy L. Grenier, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, vice president, human resources. Kandy will be an outstanding addition to its leadership team with her strong Human Resources background and will guide its pursuit of excellence as it grows the company to meet present and future opportunities.
- The addition of Troy Schmidli as director of HR operations. This is a newly created position that will help meet the company's growing needs as it look toward expansion opportunities. Troy will oversee HR operations companywide and its HR leadership team at each facility will report to him.
- The addition of Matt Boxrucker, director of operations. Matt will have enterprise-wide operations responsibilities. He was most recently senior VP of manufacturing at Richelieu Foods in Chicago where he was responsible for five manufacturing facilities and over 1,000 associates.
- The addition of Chance Delany, director of strategic analysis. Chance will be instrumental in strategic planning as the company identifies its long-term growth strategy. He was previously with Deloitte Consulting, LLP, where he was a business analyst and consultant.
- The promotion of Seth Hampton from engineering manager to corporate director of engineering. In his new position, Seth will be “hands on” with major capital projects and support the company's facilities wherever his engineering expertise is needed.
- The promotion of Larry Murray from general manager of its Norcross, GA facility, to regional operations director|Georgia. This is a newly created position and provides important leadership as the company looks towards future growth and expansion opportunities.
- The promotion of Ralph Smink from engineering manager to plant manager at Crown Bakeries|Norcross, GA. In his new role, he will lead the team and brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and leadership to the plant manager position.
- The addition of Karl Diver, plant manager, for its Smyrna, GA facility. Karl brings a wealth of experience, bakery knowledge and leadership skills that will be essential as the Smyrna facility expands to meet future growth. He was previously with Bimbo Bakeries USA as production supervisor, production manager and plant manager at the Atlanta facility.
- The addition of T.J. Evert as engineering manager at its Music City facility. T.J. was most recently with Rademaker USA, Inc., where he was field services engineer. He is very familiar with the company's equipment and has worked with the company throughout its recent expansion and installation of its high-speed croissant line.
- The addition of Elvia Guzman as production manager at its Smyrna, GA facility. Elvia was previously the production manager for Gold Standard Baking, Inc. Prior to that she was operations supervisor for the Kellogg Company in Chicago.
- The addition of Michael Buroker, production supervisor at Crown Bakeries|Music City. Michael was most recently with Gold Standard Baking, Inc. in Chicago, where he was acting production manager.
- The addition of Mike Krubeck, production manager, at its Smyrna, GA facility. Mike was previously with Richelieu Foods in Wisconsin, where he held several positions including manufacturing manager, production scheduler/buyer and production supervisor.
- The addition of Matthew Lee Vander Lyke, engineering manager, to its Smyrna, GA facility. Lee brings a wealth of engineering and leadership experience and spent the last fifteen years as senior plant engineer at The Kroger Co. Manufacturing Bakery & Beverage company.