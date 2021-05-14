Transform is the leading theme of this year’s Anuga. Whereby not only themes related to the transformation within the food and beverage industry will be addressed, but also the new concepts of the leading global trade fair itself, which is being staged in a hybrid format for the first time. Accordingly, the usual physical trade fair with product presentations on-site in Cologne will be additionally enhanced by the digital element “Anuga @home.”

The hybrid format has the advantage that industry participants all over the globe—exhibitors, trade visitors and the trade press—can exchange ideas live in Cologne or digitally via the newly developed platform and inform themselves about important industry topics. As a result of the analogue trade fair being enhanced by the digital platform, a new, hybrid trade fair experience will be created, wherever the key players, decision-makers and other relevant target groups happen to be.

The digital event Anuga @home offers exhibitors various presentation options. The platform is accessed via the virtual lobby. Here, there is an overview of all features as well as initial recommendations for relevant contacts, exhibitors and imminent items on the trade fair agenda.

The platform also offers additional components such as the Main Stages, where the programme curated by Anuga takes place. For example, top speakers will present industry themes live on-site from Cologne or per stream from everywhere in the world via the Congress Stages. The exhibitors’ new products and highlights will be presented on the Product Stages. Here there will also be further target group-specific stages, for instance, the Anuga Trade Shows Stage, the Anuga Start-up Stage, the Anuga taste Innovation Stage and the Anuga Food Trends Stage.

In the Exhibitors and Products section, the Showfloor serves as the counterpart to the exhibition hall. From here access to the different stands of the exhibitors, the so-called Showroom, will be possible. Exhibitors can provide relevant information about their companies, products and services in the Showroom. Visitors, other exhibitors, top decision-makers, buyers, industry experts and media representatives can be contacted via the Communication Centre per audio, video or chat in the form of a one-to-one communication. The visual Discovery Graph makes identifying relevant contacts and companies incredibly easy and interactive, either via the networks, personal contacts or using the Match feature based on the interests entered.

Visitors will be able to access the live programme of Anuga @home from October 11–13, 2021. After this date, the contents can be called up on-demand. Access to the networking options is also possible after the actual trade fair has closed.