Company: GOODFISH

Website: goodfish.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $25.00 (8-pack)

Product Snapshot: Goodfish, the salmon skin crisps from the duo behind Harmless Harvest, is introducing a new flavor, Salt & Vinegar.

Salt & Vinegar is a bold and tangy flavor, typically synonymous with fish & chips. Now, with Goodfish’s Salt & Vinegar, this classic salty & sour combination takes on a whole new and nutritious meaning.

Each bag of Goodfish’s Salt & Vinegar salmon skin crisps includes 10g of protein, only 80 calories, and zero carbs. The chips are made from upcycled salmon skins, reducing food waste one chip at a time.