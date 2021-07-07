Company: Goodfish

Website: goodfish.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $25.00 (8-pack)

Product Snapshot: Goodfish is introducing the new beloved, complex, and savory flavor of Miso Teriyaki to its crunchy upcycled salmon skins. In 2021, miso has become a trending flavor found in ice cream, kale chips, hot sauce, and now, Goodfish's crispy salmon skins.

Each bag of Goodfish's sweet & tangy Miso Teriyaki salmon skin crisps packs 10g of protein, is only 80 calories, contains zero carbs, and is made from upcycled salmon skins, reducing food waste one chip at a time.