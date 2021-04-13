NCC Automated Systems recently announced that Tom Luft has joined the company as director of sales and applications engineering. Luft will lead and align the team according to sales strategies, grow existing customer relationships and support new opportunities. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the conveyor industry and will report to John French, Director of Systems Engineering, NCC Automated Systems.

Previously, Luft was with Nercon Conveyor Systems for 11 years where he held several roles, including director of applications engineering and proposals. Here he oversaw the Application Proposal Group, Installation Services Group, Spare Parts Team and the company’s Modular Conveyor Express Brand. Before Nercon, Luft worked with Michels Corporation, Plexus and Power Plus as a project manager.

Luft earned an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management from Ripon College.

“We are excited to welcome Tom to the team. His career-long experience and application knowledge in the conveyor industry will undoubtedly be an asset to NCC, and we look forward to growing the business and team with his expertise,” said Kevin Mauger, president.