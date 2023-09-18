Lenny & Larry’s has announced the availability of its newest innovation, Cookie-fied Big Bar, a functional “big ass” version of the fan-favorite Cookie-fied Bar. Giving fans of the best-selling Cookie-fied Bar more to love, Cookie-fied Big Bar is a 90g soft and chewy gluten-free snack bar, with plant-based proteins and nutrient-dense protein dough. For consumers seeking a convenient snack, Cookie-fied Big Bar is available today at the Lenny & Larry’s website.

The Cookie-fied Big Bar boasts a massive size that satisfies even the heartiest appetites, thanks to its 24g of plant-based protein. Cookie-fied Big Bar is available in two flavors including Cookies & Creme and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip. Cookies & Creme is a blend of sweet and creamy flavor in every bite, wrapped up in a soft and chewy chocolate bar filled with sweet white chips and crunchy cookie bits. The Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip flavor is made with a peanut butter base combined with chopped peanuts and creamy chocolate chips and topped with Lenny & Larry’s signature cookie pieces. The bar showcases the brand’s commitment to crafting products that are gluten-free, certified vegan, and Non-GMO Project Verified, and contain no soy ingredients, high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, or sugar alcohols.

“We’re proud to pioneer the snack bar category by creating functional products that satisfy the need for nutrient-dense options, coupled with an element of playfulness,” says Lenny & Larry’s CEO, Jolie Weber. “Cookie-fied fans expressed their desire for an even more protein-packed version of a product that had become an integral part of their active and on-the-go lifestyles. Now with even more to love, Lenny & Larry’s continues to be an innovative brand that brings consumer preferences to life with a little bit of humor.”

The new Cookie-fied Big Bar is more of what fans already love, but with a humorous undertone and clever packaging that features a donkey mascot positioned between the words "Big Bar," playfully hinting at its impressive size without explicitly stating it, inviting consumers in on the joke of just how "mASSive" the bar is.

“Lenny & Larry’s new Cookie-fied Big Bar is the perfect addition to store shelves, with its new ‘big ass’ look,” says Lenny & Larry’s SVP of Marketing and Innovation Chris Cook. “Not only does this functional bar root back to the brand’s playful ethos, we’re introducing an elevated snacking experience that consumers can expect to see more of in the coming months.”

Each flavor of the Lenny & Larry’s bar is available in 12-count packages for $27.99 on lennylarry.com. Consumers can expect single bar options for $2.33 in select convenience stores nationwide in early 2024.