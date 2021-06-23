Company: Kodiak Cakes

Website: www.kodiakcakes.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.50

Product Snapshot: They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but not breakfasts are created equal. Kicking off the day with a filling, nutritious meal is easier said than done.

Kodiak Cakes new Carb-Conscious Oatmeal offers great taste, yet less carbs. Each bite is packed with whole grain rolled oats, a rich, rustic taste, plenty of protein and fiber, and no added sugar. Whether you’re training for your next race or just rushing out the door, Kodiak Carb Conscious Oatmeal is a quick, satisfying, low-carb pantry staple.

The oatmeal packets are made with 100 whole grains, and include 12g of protein per serving and Non-GMO ingredients.