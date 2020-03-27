GOODFISH Salmon Skins

Company: GOODFISH

Website: goodfish.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: GOODFISH is changing the way we think about snacking with the launch of the first 100 percent traceable Wild Alaska Sockeye crispy salmon skins propelling sustainable seafood into mass market culture. GOODFISH reclaims highly nutritious salmon skins that were previously discarded to create a revolutionary healthier snack that also has a conscience.

“GOODFISH demonstrates that innovation, transparency, and progressive practices in the seafood industry can and must go beyond a niche appeal and tip into the mainstream,” exclaimed Douglas Riboud, GOODFISH CEO & co-founder.

GOODFISH salmon is exclusively sourced from arguably the world’s most sustainable, well-regulated fisheries in Bristol Bay, Alaska. GOODFISH is committed to supporting a fishing industry that benefits the environmental and social fabric of the source. Bristol Bay does not utilize hatchery-raised fish to supplement its natural run, making them one of the last entirely wild salmon runs in the world. Embracing conscious functional snacking, this new brain, skin and body snack is packed with good fats (omega 3), clean protein (full BCAA), marine collagen, and zero-carbs. GOODFISH crispy salmon skins ($2.99 SRP/0.5oz bag) blow usual chips out of the water with: 100 percent traceable Wild Alaska Sockeye salmon

7g fish protein

2600mg marine collagen (supports skin, hair, nail, bone, and joint health)

800mg omega 3 fatty acid (supports heart health and healthy blood pressure)

zero carbs and only 90 calories GOODFISH is a venture by Justin Guilbert and Douglas Riboud, founders of the critical and commercial hyper success Harmless Harvest. With this new initiative, the entrepreneurs are applying their passion, commitment, expertise, and learnings to positively contribute to solving the seafood conundrum. “We have once again found a food category whose industry and sourcing could benefit from progressive practices in a radical way – from environmental impact and wildlife management to ecosystem and social practices – to thrive again,” said Justin Guilbert, GOODFISH co-founder & chairperson. “GOODFISH will adapt sustainable seafood to our terrific appetite for healthier snacking.” The company has been developing and refining the product and supply chain for over two years with the support of a high-performance group of strategic partners led by AF Ventures. “GOODFISH's founders Douglas and Justin redefined the coconut water space and are well on their way to redefining the snacking industry and how consumers think about their consumption habits in the context of the global marine ecosystem,” added AF Ventures Managing Partner Lauren Jupiter. “Upcycling a nutrient-dense ingredient that has historically been overlooked, GOODFISH’S salmon skin is paving the way for future categories to rethink innovation. We are proud to support this challenger brand.”